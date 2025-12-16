2026. január 8., csütörtök

Előd

Gólzápor Manchesterben

Fordulatos meccset játszottak az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójában

MH
 2025. december 16. kedd. 7:55
Frissítve: 2025. december 16. 9:45
A Vörös Ördögök ugyan a szünetben 2-1-re vezettek, de a térfélcserét követően a vendégek hét perc alatt fordítottak, a hazaiaknak ez a 77. és 79. percben szerzett gólokkal szintén sikerült, de az utolsó szó a hét kör óta nyeretlen Bournemouth-é volt, amely így ponttal távozott az Old Traffordról.

A Manchester United hazai pályán fordulatos mérkőzésen 4-4-es döntetlent játszott a Bournemouth csapatával hétfőn az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójában
Fotó: AFP/Peter Powell

Premier League, 16. forduló: Manchester United-Bournemouth 4-4 (2-1), vasárnap játszották: Brentford-Leeds United 1-1 (0-0), Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-3 (0-1), Nottingham Forest-Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 (1-0), Sunderland-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0), West Ham United-Aston Villa 2-3 (2-1), szombaton játszották: Arsenal-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 (0-0), Burnley-Fulham 2-3 (1-2), Chelsea-Everton 2-0 (2-0), Liverpool-Brighton 2-0 (1-0).

A tabella: 1. Arsenal 36 pont, 2. Manchester City 34, 3. Aston Villa 33, 4. Chelsea 28, 5. Crystal Palace 26, 6. Manchester United 26...13. Bournemouth 21...20. Wolwerhampton 2.

